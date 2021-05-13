Job advertised for castle officer to live and work in a remote island off the British coast
A job opportunity is being advertised for someone to live and work in a remote island castle off the British coast for five nights per week.
The team at St Michael's Mount off Cornwall wants to employ a recruit for a new vacancy at the medieval castle.
St Michael's Mount is a tidal island in the bay Marazion in Cornwall and is one of the region's biggest tourist hotspots.
There are around 30 people living on St Michael's Mount, and now the team is looking for a ‘castle officer’ to join them.
‘Strong team player’
"You will be able to demonstrate the highest levels of discretion, be compassionate with a tactful demeanour, have a strong motivation to be based in West Cornwall and above all be a strong team player where flexibility is essential."
The castle can be accessed by boat or via a man-made causeway that is passable between mid and low-tide.
The island is usually visited by around 350,000 people every year, but this number has reduced because of the Covid pandemic.
‘Sea views’
Castle steward Duncan Murdoch told the BBC: "The best thing about living here is having a sea view from every window.
"The worst thing is not being able to get a pizza delivered to your door."
The castle dates back to 1135 when construction is said to have begun.
Situated 500 yards off the coast, the island is reached by ferry boats to and from Marazion.
The island takes its name from St Michael who supposedly appeared to a group of fishermen in 495 AD.
The oldest surviving buildings date from the 12th Century, when a Benedictine priory was founded there.
Applicants can send a CV and covering letter to [email protected]