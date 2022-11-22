James Martin has revealed that he was in hospital in a “worrying” Instagram post on Monday night (November 21), leaving his fans wondering if he was ill. The 50-year-old former Saturday Kitchen chef updated his followers that both himself and his dog named Ralph, were undergoing an operation.

Posting a picture of the Lhasa Apso along with a close up picture of a hospital door with an ‘MRI Suite’ plaque, the Malton-born award-winning chef said: “Seems as if we are both getting old fella! Dropped him off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one.”

His cryptic post subsequently was flooded with well-wishes from his fans who have hoped that there is nothing serious for either of them. One said: “MRI??? Ohh blimey. Is that for you or Ralph? What is going on???” Another said: “Oh James, that’s terrible! Me too! I am still waiting to hear the result for my MRI last week! What is happening?! I wish you and Ralph to be well. Sending love.”

Martin subsequently commented on his Instagram post , assuring his fans that Ralph was recovering, but he did not provide an update on his status. He said: “Thank you for all your messages, very kind. Ralph is okay and on the mend cheers. Me, on the other hand, we will see.”

It comes after Martin discussed his health and nutrition on a recent episode of Loose Women, admitting that he shed three stones as he revealed that he avoided fizzy drinks during the Covid-19 outbreak. He told the panel: “We found that in Covid, I wasn’t concentrating and getting this massive sugar rush, so I just swapped to water. The minute I swapped to water, it was nearly three stone.”