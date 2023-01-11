The Channel 4 reboot of 90s favourite Changing Rooms has been cancelled after two series. The reboot, featuring Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen returning to his hosting role, will no longer be picked up for a third series, a source has informed a prominent British media outlet.

“Laurence will be back later this year in Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen , so he won’t be off our screens for long,” said Channel 4, adding “we are extremely proud of our reboot of Changing Rooms and would like to thank everyone involved with the series.”

The DIY show made its debut on rival broadcaster, the BBC , between 1996 and 2004 and turned the flamboyantly dressed Llewelyn-Bowen into a household name alongside “Handy” Andy Kane and Scottish presenter Carol Smillie . The premise of the show was for couples to swap houses with friends or neighbours with each pair decorating one room in each other’s homes.

Channel 4 announced that they would be rebooting the classic piece of daytime television in 2020, with Davina McCall originally set to host alongside Llewelyn-Bowen for a 2021 broadcast date. However, due to scheduling conflicts and the delayed filming of the show as a result of coronavirus restrictions, McCall was replaced by Naked Attraction host, Anna Richardson .

However, Richardson stepped down from the role after the first series and left Llewelyn-Bowen to host the second series alone. The source has stated that the middling ratings the show had received over the two seasons, coupled with the run of bad luck producing the show since the reboot’s announcement, were the reasons for Channel 4 giving it the axe.