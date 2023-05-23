The PlayStation Showcase is just days away and Sony fans are gearing up for some potential huge game announcements. The livestream will focus on games coming to PS5 and PSVR 2 as part of its mid-gen announcements.

Sony last broadcast a PlayStation Showcase in September 2021, with the massive announcement of God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It is expected that all the major gaming companies including Xbox and Nintendo will all broadcast more exciting announcement events after the cancellation of gaming trade event E3.

Xbox has announced that they will broadcast an Xbox Showcase in June which will be followed by a Starfield direct, showing off more of the highly anticipated game. Nintendo are yet to make any announcements about a Nintendo Direct, but the Japanese video game company tends to broadcast their event last.

When is the PlayStation Showcase?

The PlayStation Showcase will be broadcast live on Wednesday, May 24. The gaming company has revealed that the event will be “a bit over an hour” and will look at games “in development from top studios around the world.”

Sony will begin the livestream at 9pm UK time, so the event is expected to end just after 10pm.

How to watch the PlayStation Showcase

The PlayStation Showcase will be broadcast live on several platforms. The live event can be watched on the PlayStation YouTube channel and on the PlayStation Twitch account .

If you miss the event live, the PlayStation will be available to watch back on both YouTube and Twitch channels after the event has ended.

What to expect from the PlayStation Showcase

There are huge expectations from fans for the PlayStation Showcase. With two years since the last event, it is expected that Sony will make some huge game announcements for the PS5 and PSVR 2.

PlayStation have revealed their upcoming Showcase will be over an hour long

Sony is expected to release Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix on June 22, so there could potentially be a new trailer or information ahead of the game launch. However, most fans are highly anticipating more information on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac.

It has been rumoured that the next game in the Spider-Man series could have a potential September launch, with the PlayStation Showcase making the perfect opportunity to announce the release date.

Naughty Dog could potentially make an announcement with more information on The Last of Us multiplayer game. Following the success of the HBO series starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the post-apocalyptic game was announced in June 2022, saying that more information would be given this year.

There are also rumours that Horizon by Guerrilla Games could also be receiving a multiplayer version of the game. Sony also acquired developers Haven Games last year so there is potential a game announcement could be made there.

Mortal Kombat One is set to be released in September so there is also potential that Sony will reveal more information about the game during the PlayStation Showcase. There’s also rumours that there will be more information on the sequel to the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

