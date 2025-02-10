How to put a potential partner off - the top 15 early dating 'icks' revealed

Krispy Kreme and happn create 'Doughnuts & Dates' spots | Joe Pepler/PinPep

The top ways to over-do the early stages of a relationship are suggesting baby names, talking about moving in together – and dropping the ‘I Love You’ bomb too early.

A poll of 2,000 adults who have dated found 43 per cent consider asking to meet the parents too quickly to be an 'ick'.

While 39 per cent believe posting photos with a new beau on social media before the relationship is ready is coming on far too strong.

It also emerged 56 per cent of people in the early stages of dating would avoid making Valentine’s plans – so they don’t seem too keen.

And nearly three quarters (71 per cent) of singles actively dating are avoiding going on dates around the 14th February – because it could feel awkward and cringey.

The research was commissioned by Krispy Kreme, which teamed up with local dating app happn to create 'Doughnuts & Dates’ spots, offering free date packs to help you avoid coming off too strong at popular outdoor date locations, St James’ Park (London), Piccadilly Gardens (Manchester) and Moonlit Park (Birmingham).

A spokesperson for the doughnut brand said: “Valentine’s Day dates shouldn't need to be stressful, especially in initial dates and new relationships.

“The app has tracked down the top spots across the UK for more authentic, relaxed dates where we can reward couples who are taking it slow.”

Other too-soon icks, according to the research, were chasing up texts if the other person doesn’t reply (41 per cent) or leaving a toothbrush at theirs after the second date.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, 54 per cent of respondents believe it’s hard for daters to strike the perfect balance between too much and not enough.

And 43 per cent are not planning to buy a gift for their new partner or date this year.

Half of those polled via OnePoll.com (49 per cent) believe that Valentine’s Day gifts are ‘tacky’.

However, 29 per cent admit they would feel disappointed if their lover didn’t plan anything for Valentine’s Day.

More than half (55 per cent) think an engagement ring would be the single worst gift to receive, while 49 per cent would be dismayed to unwrap some undies.

happn’s dating expert added: "Whether you’re sharing a moment with someone new, are five dates in, or even starting a new relationship, we’ve located the top spots for a no-pressure Valentine’s Day.

“This way daters can focus on what really matters this Valentine’s - enjoying one another’s company in their local area, one doughnut & date at a time.”

Top 15 ways to overdo it in the early stages of a relationship:

Picking out baby names Talking about moving in together before you’ve seen their home Saying you love them very early on Telling people you're officially a couple when you're still at the ‘talking’ stage Calling the other person your ‘soulmate’ Asking the other person to meet their parents Chasing up texts if the other person doesn’t reply soon enough Leaving a toothbrush at their place after the second date Referring to their pet as ‘ours’ to other people e.g. when walking the dog Filling their social media with pics of you both together Making really elaborate or over the top Valentine’s Day plans Showering them with gifts Putting a couple photo as your phone or laptop home screen Planning a holiday together Changing your relationship status on social media