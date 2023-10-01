News you can trust since 1895
Historic 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson attack

Amid a series of historical pub blazes, the Greyhound and Punchbowl, known for its unique architecture, becomes the latest victim

By Benjamin Jackson
Published 1st Oct 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 12:59 BST
Another historic pub, known for its unusual architecture, has fallen victim to a suspected arson attack, occurring just five miles away from the famous Crooked House.

The Greyhound and Punchbowl pub, dating back 500 years, was set ablaze, resulting in severe damage to its interior this Saturday morning. Situated in Bilston, this Grade 2 listed building is renowned for its warped exterior beams, much like the Crooked House that met a similar fate.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene at approximately 3:40 BST, where flames were seen billowing from one of the downstairs windows, with bystanders watching in helplessness.

Though the fire was extinguished by 5:20 BST, a significant portion of the first floor suffered fire damage, while all three floors were left with smoke damage.

    The fire at Bilton's The Greyhound and Punchbowl comes after another fire earlier this year at The Crooked House - only miles away from this pub (Credit: SWNS)The fire at Bilton's The Greyhound and Punchbowl comes after another fire earlier this year at The Crooked House - only miles away from this pub (Credit: SWNS)
    The fire at Bilton's The Greyhound and Punchbowl comes after another fire earlier this year at The Crooked House - only miles away from this pub (Credit: SWNS)

    Historically, this pub is believed to have been constructed in 1450 as a manor house before acquiring a license sometime between 1774 and 1820. In the 1930s, it underwent a substantial restoration, including the addition of a concrete skin to the timber frame for durability.

    The latest arson on an architecturally unusual public house follows from the fire that engulfed the historic Crooked House in Himley earlier this year.

