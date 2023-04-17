Today’s (April 17) Heardle answer has been revealed and the mystery song is courtesy of one of the biggest stars in the world before he sadly died just prior to Christmas in 2019, just six days after his 21st birthday.

He gained recognition with the diamond-certified single "Lucid Dreams", which peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. It was included on his triple platinum debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance (2018).

If you’ve never played, Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of zero points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

However, older music lovers still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (April 17)

Today’s Heardle is: Robbery - Juice WRLD (2019)

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle