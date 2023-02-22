Halal meat manufacturer Tahira Foods Limited is recalling a number of products because ‘poor temperature controls’ has made them unsafe to eat. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued the warning alongside the nine affected products.

The FSA website explains that products are recalled if there is a problem with a food item which means it should not be sold. The FSA issues product withdrawal notices and product recall information to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with certain foods.

The Tahira website explains that their halal beef and lamb products come from animals which have been slaughtered by hand without stunning. Chicken products however use meat coming from birds which first go through a mildly electrified bain-marie before slaughtering but with an inspector on hand to ensure the bird is still alive. The slaughtering happens by machine.

The FSA advises if you have bought the affected products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Tahira Foods Limited has recalled nine food items as they are not safe to eat.

Tahira Food Limited - recalled items

Tahira Chilled Beef Sausage Hot and Spicy

Pack size 500g and 8x500g

Batch code 63479, 64318, 64167, 64678, 64978

Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Piri Piri

Pack size 500g and 8x500g

Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678

Tahira Chilled Chicken Sausage Tikka

Pack size 500g and 8x500g

Batch code 63479, 64318, 64399, 64978, 64678

Tahira Turkey Chorizo

Pack size 80g and 12x80g

Batch code 22300, 22363

Tahira Sliced Turkey Pizza Topping Salami

Pack size 125g and 12x125g

Batch code 64338, 64840

Tahira Sliced Poultry Mortadella with Paprika

Pack size 200g and 8x200g

Tahira Chilled Mini Chicken Sausage

Pack size 400g and 6x400g

Batch code 64338

Tahira Beef Salami

Pack size 80g and 12x80g

Batch code 22363

Tahira Nabulsi Cheese

Pack size 250g and 8x250g

Batch code 4811

