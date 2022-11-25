A new Greggs Christmas jumper has been released by notjust for 2022. This time, they will be paying tribute to one of the UK’s favourite plant-based snacks - the Greggs vegan festive bake.

Notjust is a social enterprise based in London. It designs seasonal products, including the Greggs Christmas jumper and routinely donates a sizeable share of its profits to charity.

Greggs unveiled its festive menu on November 10. On it was the vegan festive bake, confirming its return in 2022.

Half of all profits made on the jumper will be donated to charity. Specifically, Notjust will be donating the proceeds to charities “helping those affected by the cost of living crisis”.

Notjust has been releasing special Christmas jumpers every year since 2017. Overall, they have raised over £85,000 for charity with their jumpers.

In previous years, they released the Gareth Southgate and “David Attenbrrr” jumpers. In 2022, their knitted sweatshirts will cost between £24.99 - £39.99 and come in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

It isn’t the only Christmas jumper that Notjust is promoting this year. It also has a World Cup England collection, a Wordle jumper and the Snowman jumper in tribute to Raymond Briggs. Notjust’s Christmas jumpers can be purchased on their website .