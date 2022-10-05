News you can trust since 1895

Greenpeace protestors barge in on Liz Truss’ speech at Conservative Party Conference 2022 in Birmingham

The two protestors were removed from the hall immediately.

By Andrew Quinn
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:12 pm - 1 min read

Greenpeace protestors have barged-in on Prime Minister Liz Truss’ keynote speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

Two female protestors interrupted the prime minister approximately 10 minutes after the beginning of her highly anticipated address.

The protestors held a yellow flag with the slogan: “Who voted for this?”.

It has been reported that the pair were opposing the decision by Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to lift a ban on the fracking of natural gas.

    This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

