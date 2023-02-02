Glastonbury Festival is on the horizon and music goers across the country will be counting down the days. To add to the excitement, details of how you can go one better and perform at the 2023 festival have now been released.

The competition gives new UK and Ireland-based acts of any musical genre the chance to compete for a slot on one of the main stages at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The competition is once again supported by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation.

The winners of the free-to-enter competition will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their songwriting and performing to the next level. Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

Once you have entered, a panel of 30 of the UK’s best music writers will help compile a longlist of 90 acts. The longlist will then be narrowed down to a shortlist of eight artists by judges including Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis, before the live finals in Pilton decide the winning act.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “Showcasing new music is a hugely important part of what we do at Glastonbury, and the Emerging Talent Competition has helped us to discover so many incredible artists over the years. It’s amazing to be able to offer this platform to some of the brightest talent out there, and I can’t wait to hear this year’s entries!”

Who is performing at Glastonbury festival 2023?

If you are successful, you will be performing at the same festival with some of the biggest names around. One of these is Sir Elton John, who is set to perform his final ever UK show at the festival.

Glastonbury Festival’s iconic Pyramid Stage could become a permanent fixture.

How to enter the Glastonbury Emerging talent competition