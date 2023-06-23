Glastonbury

The worst kept secret of Glastonbury is finally out - The Churnups are in fact, Foo Fighters. Speculation over the slot built after many eagle-eyed festival goers noticed a mystery band scheduled to play between 18:15 and 19:20 at the Pyramid Stage.

Glastonbury organisers have yet to confirm the news. However, Twitter user, Richard Woodywood posted caption: “Look who is currently back stage setting up..” alongside an image of Dave Grohl back stage.

Foo Fighters will take to the stage before Royal Blood, and Arctic Monkeys, who are topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage. Other highlights across the night include Carly Rae Jepsen at the Other Stage and Kelis at West Holts Stage.

It will be the first Glastonbury that the Foo Fighters have played since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who frontman Dave Grohl referred to as ‘his best friend and partner in crime’. The group recently welcomed John Freese as the new drummer of the band.

