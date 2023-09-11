Watch more videos on Shots!

Former England cricket player Freddie Flintoff is set for a TV return after sustaining injuries during a crash while filming for Top Gear. The news comes just days after he made his first public appearance since the incident.

Flintoff delighted fans as he turned out in Cardiff supporting England as an extra coach as they took on New Zealand, with injuries sustained in the crash still clearly visible.

And now, months after the incident, which occurred in December 2022, one source has claimed Freddie will start work on cricket docuseries, Field of Dreams, in the next few months, having recovered enough for a firm filming date to be set.

One source reportedly said: “Everyone is thrilled and relieved Freddie is gearing up to get back to work. We know how much this series meant to him. It was a passion project that was also loved by the viewers, so it’s great it will mark his return to the screen after what must have been an extraordinarily difficult time.”

The show’s first series was well received by viewers. It saw the 45-year-old take a trip down memory lane, returning to his home town of Preston, where he formed a new cricket team with players from disadvantaged backgrounds.