Former TOWIE star Amy Childs has announced that she is expecting twins with current boyfriend Billy Delbosq. Childs is mum to daughter Polly, five, and son Ritchie, four, from two previous relationships.

She is keen to keep her children out of the limelight. She has previously spoken about keeping her youngest child out of the spotlight, and has an agreement with businessman ex Ritchie to not put Ritchie Jr on social media or feature on TOWIE.

Despite Childs saying after two children, that was it for her, speaking to OK magazine, she revealed that all changed once she met her current boyfriend. She said "I promise you now, I didn’t want any more children. When I met Bill I thought, ‘Do you know what, I’ll have one more.’ We are so excited – it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

Delbosq is no stranger to reality TV himself. He starred on the reality TV show First Dates but his time on TV never took off, and he is now a gym owner. The two embarked on a relationship in October 2021, with the Essex native speaking about her desire to have children with Delbosq. In an Instagram Q&A session in which the star was asked about plans to have more children, she responded: "I always said I would like two and that’s it, but since meeting Billy, I feel completely different - 100 per cent in the future."

