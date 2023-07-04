News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Flying Scotsman: Iconic steam train captured heading towards Aberdeen on ‘centenary weekender’ tour

The world famous steam locomotive has been making its way across the UK to celebrate its launch in 1923.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read

The Flying Scotsman has been captured en route to Aberdeen for a centenary journey. The iconic steam train has been making its way across the UK after departing London Kings Cross for York on Friday (June 30) as part of the 100-year-anniversary “centenary weekender” tour.

The locomotive travelled to Edinburgh on Saturday (July 1) before leaving Edinburgh Waverley station on Monday morning (July 3) at 9.41am and heading towards Abderdeen. Today (Tuesday, July 4) marks the last day of the tour and will see the Scotsman travel south to York before making its way back to London.

Flying Scotsman passes over the Forth Bridge as part of a series of events to celebrate her centenary. The world famous steam locomotive left Edinburgh heading north to Aberdeen. Flying Scotsman passes over the Forth Bridge as part of a series of events to celebrate her centenary. The world famous steam locomotive left Edinburgh heading north to Aberdeen. Flying Scotsman passes over the Forth Bridge as part of a series of events to celebrate her centenary. The world famous steam locomotive left Edinburgh heading north to Aberdeen. Flying Scotsman passes over the Forth Bridge as part of a series of events to celebrate her centenary. The world famous steam locomotive left Edinburgh heading north to Aberdeen.
Flying Scotsman passes over the Forth Bridge as part of a series of events to celebrate her centenary. The world famous steam locomotive left Edinburgh heading north to Aberdeen. Flying Scotsman passes over the Forth Bridge as part of a series of events to celebrate her centenary. The world famous steam locomotive left Edinburgh heading north to Aberdeen.

The trip was organised by The Railway Touring Company and seeks to celebrate the historic steam train, which was the first to reach 100mph. The train was launched in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works, South Yorkshire.

Most Popular

    The Flying Scotsman gained its iconic name from its London to Edinburgh service which began in 1862 and ran daily at 10am. Also sometimes referred to by its pre-war locomotive number, 4472, the train has been painted green, black and blue travelled more than 2,500,000 miles over its lifetime.

    Related topics:Aberdeen