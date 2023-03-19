News you can trust since 1895
Fleur East makes X-rated confession on BBC Saturday kitchen - and fans are in a frenzy

BBC Saturday kitchen host asked Fleur East to prepare a dish for the show when things all of a sudden got pretty raunchy

By Will Millar
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT- 1 min read

Viewers of BBC Saturday Kitchen were sent into a frenzy after Fleur East made an X-rated confession on the show. The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing star appeared on the show to promote her latest single, ‘Count The Ways’.

BBC Saturday kitchen host Matt Tebbutt asked East to prepare a dish for the show when things all of a sudden got pretty raunchy. Fleur, 35, said: “I’ve never handled cockles before,’ before bursting into fits of laughter.”

“Well, it’s your lucky day!” the host replied. “There’s a joke in there somewhere, but I’m not going to make it!” Fleur giggling, continued: “Yeah, let’s not make it.”

The show’s guests and viewers were sent into a frenzy of laughter and one user took to Twitter to quote East’s confession alongside a meme which read “naughty”.

    Another user uploaded a short clip of the hilarious exchange and captioned it ‘lol’. Viewers were also quick to commend Fleur on her bubbly personality, “@SaturdayKitchen  is killing me today - @FleurEast  is so vibrant, the dancing crew were hilarious, and @matt_tebbutt   is trying to keep it all in check like a supply teacher,” one user tweeted.

    Fans first fell in love with Fleur East following her 2014 appearance on the eleventh series of ITV’s X Factor. After her sensational rendition of  ‘Uptown Funk’ by Mark Ronson, which reached number one on the UK Singles Chart, East finished as runner-up in the competition.

