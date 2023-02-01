Eurovision Song Contest UK 2023 - full semi-final line-up announced as Liverpool prepares to host competition
The semi-final draw had been made for Eurovision 2023 ahead of the show in May
The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest takes place in the UK for the first time in 25 years when the show comes live from Liverpool. The full semi-final line-up has been revealed and the nations now know when they compete and who they will be up against.
Taking place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the semi-finals will be contested by 31 countries. They will take place across two days and each show will be split in two.
The first of the semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 9, with the second happening on Thursday May 11.
Over the course of the two nights, countries who have already automatically qualified for the 2023 show will vote. On night one this will be Germany, Spain and Italy. Semi-final two will see the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Spain vote on the competing nations.
The semi-finals will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Rylan and were determined randomly by drawing countries from six pots (based on historical voting patterns) to determine in which Semi-Final (and which half of that show) they would compete in.
The ‘Big 5’ countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) do not compete in the Semi-Finals, nor will Ukraine this year as reigning champions, but it was randomly decided which of the two Semi-Finals each country will be able to vote on.
The final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday May 13.
First Semi-Final- Tuesday May 9- 8pm
First Half of Show
Croatia – HRT
Ireland – RTÉ
Latvia – LTV
Malta – PBS
Norway – NRK
Portugal – RTP
Serbia – RTS
Second Half of Show
Azerbaijan – İctimai
Czech Republic ČT
Finland – YLE
Israel – IPBC/Kan
Moldova – TRM
Netherlands – AVROTROS
Sweden – SVT
Switzerland – SRG / SSR
Second Semi-Final Tuesday May 11 8pm
First Half of Show
Armenia – AMPTV
Belgium – VRT
Cyprus – CyBC
Denmark – DR
Estonia – ERR
Greece – ERT
Iceland – RÚV
Second Half of Show
Australia – SBS
Austria – ORF
Georgia – GPB
Lithuania – LRT
Poland – TVP
San Marino – SMRTV
Slovenia – RTVSLO