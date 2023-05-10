News you can trust since 1895
Eurovision Song Contest: Catherine Tate to announce points as UK spokesperson during grand final in Liverpool

The Catherine Tate Show actress will reveal the UK’s favourite contestants.

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 10th May 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read

Actress and comedian Catherine Tate will reveal who the UK jury chooses as their favourite Eurovision acts during Saturday’s final. Catherine will be the official UK Eurovision song contest spokesperson.

She will announce the UK results once the voting window has closed. She said: "It's very exciting to be announcing the iconic 'douze points' at Eurovision.

"It's just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant,” she joked. Catherine is best known for her role as Donna in Doctor Who, which she will reprise for the BBC show’s 60th anniversary.

The Catherine Tate Show actress will deliver the results of the UK’s national jury live from Liverpool Arena. It’s the first time the spokesperson has read the points live from the arena on the night as the UK hosts the song contest.

    Catherine will star in BBC One comedy Queen of Oz later this year. Previous Eurovision spokespeople include the likes of AJ Odudu, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman and Lorraine Kelly. 

    You will be able to watch the Eurovision grand final on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Saturday, May 13.

