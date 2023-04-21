King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla will get a sneak preview of the M&S Bank Arena staging ahead of Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest. The staging will be unveiled to Charles and Camilla next week.

Charles and Camilla will get a tour around the M&S Bank Arena, also known as Liverpool Arena, and will meet the creative teams and celebrity presenters. The contest is due to take place next month with the grand final happening on Saturday, May 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The grand final will take place a week after the coronation of King Charles, with a number of Eurovision events happening across the UK in the run up to the final. Eurovision 2023 is to take place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the country on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

Liverpool hosting Eurovision 2023 marks the first time the competition has been held in the UK for 25 years. Charles and Camilla will meet at the arena on Wednesday, April 26 and they will also visit Liverpool Central Library to mark its twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa.

Most Popular

Charles and Camilla will be met by BBC director general Tim Davie, BBC director of content Charlotte Moore and managing director for BBC Eurovision 2023, Martin Green. Production staff will meet Charles and Camilla as they are given a backstage tour of the venue, where they will see the competition staging for the first time.

Charles and Camilla will also meet with the presenters of Eurovision 2023 and the UK contestant, Mae Muller. The Eurovision hosts who will meet Charles and Camilla include Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham, Scott Mills and Rylan Clark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple will meet key partners involved in a two-week cultural festival that will run alongside the contest. They will also meet the partners behind Eurolearn, an education programme for primary and secondary school students inspired by Eurovision.

On their arrival, a recital of Poem for Eurovision by Levi Tafari will take place. Charles will reveal a plaque to mark the twinning libraries and end their trip with a performance by the English National Opera.

Liverpool Arena Eurovision 2023 events

Liverpool will be the host city for Eurovision 2023 from the first evening preview on Monday, May 8 until the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13 The shows available are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Semi Final 1

Evening Preview on Monday, May 8 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Tuesday, May 9 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Tuesday, May 9 at 8pm

Semi Final 2

Evening Preview on Wednesday, May 10 at 8pm

Afternoon Preview on Thursday, May 11 at 1.30pm

Live Show on Thursday, May 11 at 8pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grand Final