Kate Middleton has made a surprise appearance during the Eurovision Song Contest. The Princess of Wales surprised fans during Kalush Orchestra’s opening number of the grand final.

Kate was seen playing the piano during Kalush Orchestra’s Stefania, with Joss Stone and Andrew Lloyd Webber also making guest appearances,along with last year’s winner Sam Ryder. The Eurovision grand final kicked off at 8pm at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Ahead of the grand final, a special mystery guest was rumoured amongst fans. The rumours did not stop Eurovision enthusiasts from speculating on who the mystery guest could be and the Princess of Wales was amongst the guesses.

The theme for this year’s competition is United By Music. The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Earlier this week, Eurovision entrants battled it out during the semi-finals to secure a place in the finale. Countries including Ireland, Denmark, Romania, Iceland, Greece failed to make it through, with Sweden, Austria and Australia making it all the way through to the final round.

