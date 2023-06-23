The lucky ticket holder who won a total of £55,013,819 in the draw on Tuesday has now come forward to claim the prize. Camelot has confirmed the claim, which will now go through the validation process.

The draw took place on Tuesday (June 20) and makes the player richer than England football captain Harry Kane, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. The winning numbers were 11, 17, 28, 32, 35, while the two Lucky Stars were 05 and 06

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim. Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.

"This is the third UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023 and the second win this month. On June 2, one lucky ticket holder scooped the entire £111 million EuroMillions jackpot, making them the 12th biggest National Lottery winner of all time.”

Britain’s biggest EuroMillions winner so far remains the lucky person who claimed £195million in July last year. After winning the fortune, the player opted not to go public. Before that, the UK record was held by Joe and Jess Thwaite - a couple from Gloucestershire who pocketed £184 million in May 2022.

A lucky person from Lancashire has won big on the National Lottery's Euromillions draw