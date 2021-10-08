EuroMillions draw could see Britain's biggest ever lottery winner with £172m jackpot
One lucky person could potentially scoop the biggest National Lottery win in history if they bag the EuroMillions draw on Friday (8 October).
An estimated £172 million is up for grabs if the jackpot is won by a single ticket holder.
The winning main EuroMillions numbers on Tuesday (5 October) were 11, 13, 14, 36, 45, and the winning lucky star numbers were 07, 09 - but no-one won the top prize.
A sole jackpot win would overtake the UK’s current record prize of £170,221,000, which was won by an anonymous player in a EuroMillions draw on 8 October 2019.
This year has already seen two of the 10 biggest wins, with an anonymous ticket holder scooping £122,550,350 in a draw on 2 April and £111,540,000 was claimed in a SuperDraw just two months later.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Friday’s exciting EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated £172 million.
“If one UK winner banks the entire sum, they would instantly become Britain’s biggest ever National Lottery winner.”