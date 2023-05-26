News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Breaking

Eric Cantona announces ‘Cantona Sings Eric’ tour including Manchester & London shows: how to buy tickets

Eric Cantona will release his first single on June 2

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 26th May 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has announced an intimate set of UK and European live dates for October 2023. Marking his live debut, Eric will visit venues across the UK as he brings his passion for music to life.

The news comes after the announcement that Cantona is set to release his first single via Decca Records. Written and composed by Eric himself, the single will be released on Friday (June 2).

Speaking on the tour announcement, Cantona said: “Next year, I’ll be playing with a band, but for now, I’m starting with a modest piano to play alongside me in intimate venues.

“I’ll be starting in Manchester because it’s a city that has stayed with me so much for the football, of course, but also the general atmosphere.”

Most Popular

    Eric Cantona’s ‘Cantona Sings Eric’ tour - tickets

    Presale tickets for Cantona’s highly anticipated live shows will start Wednesday (May 31) at 10am via the Live Nation website. General on-sale tickets will be available to purchase on Friday (May 2) at 10am via the Live Nation website.

    Eric Cantona UK tour 2023 tour dates

    October

    26: Manchester, UK, Stoller Hall

    28  London, UK, Bloomsbury Theatre

    This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Related topics:Eric CantonaTicketsLondonManchesterManchester United