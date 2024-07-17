Egyptian Gods descend on London

Performers dressed as the ancient Egyptian god Anubis surprise London commuters. | Michael Leckie/PinPep/SWNS

This is the moment commuters stopped in their tracks as a trio of Egyptian Gods descended upon the capital.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mysterious figures, adorned with the jackal-headed mask of Anubis - God of the afterlife - embraced modern life such as waiting at a bus stop, emerging from the Piccadilly Circus underground and strolling through Regent Street.

They then made their way towards the River Thames and the oldest London landmark gifted from ancient Egypt, Cleopatra’s Needle. Passers-by were taken aback by the mythological looks - not typically seen during the morning commute - also taking in the views of Westminster and Oxford Circus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performers dressed as the ancient Egyptian god Anubis surprise London commuters. | Michael Leckie/PinPep/SWNS

The Egyptian Gods certainly got out and about

The otherworldly scenes were created to highlight easyJet Holidays' new package deal to Luxor with booking starting from November 11th, including a Nile cruise on vessels equipped with sun decks, swimming pools and bars.

Paul Bixby, chief commercial officer at the brand, said: “It's not every day you come face to face with Egyptian Gods - especially in central London, so it was great to see people's reactions.

"Our new Nile cruises make the grandeur of ancient Egypt more accessible than ever with a range of options to choose from, including the Iberotel Crown Empress and the Jaz Crown Jubilee.”