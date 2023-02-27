Fans of three of the biggest soaps in the UK will be disappointed this week as the schedule times for Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street will be disrupted by live coverage of the FA Cup.

This is the latest in a long line of schedule disruptions due to FA Cup coverage but it’s very rare that all three soaps are affected in the same week. Back in January, Coronation Street was cancelled twice in a matter of days due to FA Cup coverage.

At the end of January, EastEnders was also taken off air due to the live coverage of the fourth round FA Cup tie between Sunderland and Fulham, with the show being aired later in the week.

The schedule disruption this week (w/c February 27) comes on Tuesday (February 28) and Wednesday (March 1). Tuesday will see Bristol City v Manchester City on ITV at 8pm and Fulham v Leeds United at 7.45pm on BBC One.

On Wednesday, the soap schedule will also be disrupted by Manchester United v West Ham United at 7.45pm on ITV1 and Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur will broadcast at 7.55pm on BBC One.

EastEnders is usually shown for 30 minutes on BBC One every weekday bar Friday, whilst Emmerdale airs every weekday from 7:30pm - 8:30pm and Coronation Street can be viewed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm - 9pm.

