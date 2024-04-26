Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The video shows what it’s like on a leafy suburban street which has become a hotspot for drug dealing and yobbish behaviour. Residents say teen yobs throw stones at their windows, in the once peaceful street where house prices average £406,000. Elderly residents report seeing cars full of big men coming and going at all hours of the day and night - just a few feet away from a famous cottage once owned by William Shakespeare’s wife. One lady said the problems started when a housing association took over a few properties and became occupied by county lines drug dealers.

The video report explains that armed police raids have become a weekly occurrence, and young children have to walk past a known drug den to get to school. A spokesperson for Orbit housing, which owns several properties on the road, said: "We do not condone anti-social behaviour in any of our properties and understand the negative impact these issues have on other residents. We're working closely with the local authority and police to take appropriate action including pursuing legal action for breach of tenancy.”

Worksop Guardian