Deliveroo has published its annual report to showcase the top trending dishes and items that customers have ordered from them in 2022. The food delivery giant has unveiled the top 100 from across the globe, as well as the top 30 in the UK.

The list features a number of the world’s biggest brands such as Five Guys, Chipotle, McDonald’s, Starbucks and many more. While a number of niche local eateries have also been given the limelight by the report.

Advertisement

Topping the UK standings is Chipotle’s renowned Burrito in London. The Mexican treat is offered with a variety of fillings, ranging from grilled chicken, braised pork, and vegan braised tofu.

While the top trending Deliveroo dish worldwide is a Pita Chawarma poulet from Paris in France. The Middle Eastern food is also referred to as a Shawarma Kebab and is served from Mezzenscore located in the French capital.

Most Popular

Over 301 million orders were made on Deliveroo over the last year alone with a customer base of well over eight million active users. Here are the full lists of Deliveroo’s top trending dishes and items in 2022.

Top 30 trending dishes on Deliveroo in 2020 in the UK

Advertisement

Burrito from Chipotle, London Pad Thai from Ting Thai Caravan, Edinburgh Cheeseburger from Five Guys, London Build Your Own Salad Bowl from atis, London Regular Fried Chicken Strips from Clucking Oinks, York The Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes, London Perfectly Ripe Avocados from Waitrose, London House Black Daal from Dishoom, London Original Frozen Yogurt from Snog, London Jerk Chicken and Chips from White Men Can’t Jerk, London Margherita from VIP Very Italian Pizza, Brighton Katsu Curry (chicken) from Wagamama, London Choose Any 2 Meats with Rice from Three Uncles, London Burrito from FreshMex, Aberdeen ShackBurger from Shake Shack, London Build Your Poke Bowl from The Poke Shack, London Fairtrade Bananas x5 from Morrisons, Manchester Build Your Own Poke Bowl from Honi Poke, London Harissa Chicken from Farmer J, London Grilled Chicken Burrito from Tortilla, London The ‘Carbonara of Dreams’ from Pasta Evangelists, London Build Your Poke Bowl from Poke Shack, London Margherita from BONA Sourdough Pizza, London St. Peter’s Burger (Cheeseburger) from The Meating Room, London Cheeseburger from Bleecker, London Tonkotsu Ramen from Tonkotsu, London Southern Fried from Chicken & Blues, Bournemouth Pita Yeeros Chicken from Meat the Greek – Guildford Double Pepperoni & Spicy Honey Pizza from Pizza Pilgrims, London Fried Rice with from Jin Jiang Chinese Restaurant, London

Advertisement

Top 100 trending dishes on Deliveroo in 2022 across the world