Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will be added to EA Sports F1 23 game at the end of August. The Australian driver, 34, was revealed to be making his debut to the racing game in a post on the F1 23 X account.

Ricciardo made his return to F1 in July after AlphaTauri dropped their rookie driver Nyck de Vries. Since his return behind the wheel at the Hungarian Grand Prix, fans have been left wondering when the Honey Badger would be playable in the F1 game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After teasing the return of the driver to the game earlier this week, a post from the F1 game account has revealed that Ricciardo will be coming to the game in just a few days time. A post on social media showed the Australian sat playing the game in a simulation rig and after selecting AlphaTauri as his team, his avatar appeared on the screen.

The social media post confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will be making his return to F1 23 on August 29 which will be just days after the Dutch Grand Prix . In the video, Riccardo seemed excited about his return, saying: “EA Sports, I’m back in the game!”