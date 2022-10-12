Co-op launch dimmer lights trial to help tackle rising energy costs

Supermarket chain Co-op has introduced smart lighting to reduce energy bills in some of its stores.

The chain is set to introduce dimmer lighting to 500 of its stores, around a fifth of its total number of stores across the UK.

A spokesperson for Co-op said that the new initiative includes a review of how the business can become more energy efficient.

Co-op have unveiled energy saving measures

They said: “We are trialling a new energy smart lighting initiative in a small number of our stores and are also reviewing how we can become a more energy efficient business, without compromising safety and still achieving a positive store environment and shopping experience for our customers.”

Co-op is not the first retailer to move to more energy efficient ways of lighting its stores in an effort to tackle rising energy costs.

Saisbury’s lowers lighting in its stores during less busy hours and last year it completed a roll out of LED lights across its stores to reduce energy consumption.

Morrisons has also introduced hours of some days where lights are dimmed, however this was introduced last year as part of a ‘quieter hours’ in their stores.

During these hours, there are several alterations to the way stores operate.

These are: