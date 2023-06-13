Christy Dignam, the singer from Irish rock band Aslan, has died after a long illness. The death was announced by his daughter Kiera on behalf of the family in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon (June 13).

She said the family conveyed the news “with a broken heart.” She said: "Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home, today 4pm Tuesday, June 13 2023 after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.

"We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period. Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person."

Tributes have since poured in for the iconic musician. Irish President Michael D Higgins said Dignam and his bandmates had a "remarkable connection" with their audience. He said: "Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played.

In a tweet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Dignam was "a true legend of Irish music" . He said: "His brave and dignified battle with cancer inspired many”. Irish comedian Dame Stuffy wrote: “My sincere condolences to you and your family Kiera, your dad was a cherished icon of Irish music, his legacy will live on through you and the music he created with Aslan. Xx”

Dignam was born in Dublin in May 1960 and grew up in Finglas in the city’s northwestern outskirts. He began his music career in 1980 with the band Meelah XVIII but he is best known as the singer of the Irish rock band Aslan.

Aslan was created in 1982 by fellow Dubliners Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness, and Alan Downey. The band got its name from the lion in C.S. Lewis’ Narnia series. They went on to release six studio albums, the most recent of which was released in 2012.

Christy Dignam, the lead singer of the popular Irish rock band Aslan, has died aged 63 (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This Is; Crazy World; Where’s the Sun; and Shine a Light were among their most successful tracks. The band split up in 1988 before reuniting in 1993 for what was supposed to be a one-off charity event in Finglas.

Dignam overcame several obstacles in his life, including drug addiction, childhood sexual abuse and debilitating of depression. He was diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2013 and was initially given only a few months to live.

The condition causes an abnormal protein to accumulate in the body, leading to organ failure. Aslan was scheduled to visit the Republic of Ireland this summer, as well as perform at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry on July 15.

Christy Dignam, lead singer of Aslan, performed during the Bulmer’s Evening Meeting in Leopardstown (Photo By Cody Glenn/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

However, the other members of Aslan announced on their social media profiles that they were "devastated that all future shows will be cancelled" due to Dignam’s illness.