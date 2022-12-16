As the annual Christmas food haul nears, and supermarkets are stuffed full of delicious treats, you may be starting to think about what is needed on the Christmas Day shopping list. It is no secret that supermarkets become chaotic in the days leading up to Christmas, which in most cases leads to stressed-out shoppers forgeting something crucial for the big day.

Supermarket giant, Tesco has launched a dedicated ‘easily forgotten’ aisle in its 1,975 Express stores to help out customers this Christmas. Tesco introduced the section after experiencing a rush to buy essential, but often-forgotten, festive necessities at its Express stores in the days leading up to Christmas.

Last year in the week leading up to Christmas, Tesco Express stores saw a huge 150 per cent spike in sales of tin foil, an almost 200 per cent increase in stuffing sales, and gravy granules went up by more than a third.

Kevin Tindall, Managing Director for Tesco Convenience, said: “We know Christmas is a busy time of year – so while it’s easy to remember the turkey and Brussels sprouts, it’s just as easy to forget those bin liners for the end of day clear-up, or kitchen roll for Christmas dinner spillages.

“With the launch of our ‘easily forgotten’ sections, we’re giving our customers one less thing to worry about this Christmas.”

Tesco has also revealed a list of the most commonly forgotten Christmas Day items. Whether you’ve got the all-important turkey at the top of your list, or the mountains of Christmas chocolate for them after dinner nibbles, make sure to keep note of this list so you don’t get caught short.

The most common Christmas items people forget to buy

Gravy

Stuffing

Cooking oil

Fruit cocktail

Bin liners

Tin foil

Table salt

Meringue nest

Kitchen roll

Mayonnaise

