Chechan leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, was quick to condemn the actions of Prigozhin, who is reported to have instigated a so-called coup after Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, allegedly killed more than 50 Wagner Group mercenaries when a missile was launched at the company's Bakhmut training camp in Ukraine. Russian security services reacted to the threat immediately by opening a criminal investigation into Prigozhin - calling for his arrest on charges of inciting an "armed rebellion".

A convoy of Wagner Group soldiers has since made its way to the Russian town of Rostov, on route to Moscow, and met no resistance, claiming all military sites in Rostov, a key crossing point for Russia’s military operation, are now under their control.

Responding to the news of the uprising and the clear intention to remove Putin from the Kremlin, Ramzan Kadyrov, is reported to have appealed directly to the fighters in the Wager Group. The private mercenary group had been fighting alongside Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

"Whatever goals you are given, no matter what promises you are told, the security of the state and the cohesion of Russian society at such a moment is above all else," he said. "See how our enemies in the West are taking advantage of this situation. These are the expected consequences of Prigozhin's treacherous march."

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov attends a meeting of the Council on Interethnic Relations chaired by President Vladimir Putin in Pyatigorsk, Stavropol Krai region, on May 19, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BARYBINA/Press service of the governor of/AFP via Getty Images)

Kadyrov, 48, was made leader of the Chechan Republic in 2007 and due his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has remained in power ever since. According to various media reports, Kadyrov, said the actions of the Wagner Group were a "stab in the back" and he has pledged to use harsh methods if necessary to make sure the so-called coup fails.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, addressed the nation during which time he described Prigozhin's actions as a "betrayal". However, Prigozhin rejected Putin's condemnation instead describing the soldiers in the Wagner Group as "patriots".