Episode three of Channel 4’s newest reality contest, Aldi’s Next Big Thing , is set to air with six new hopefuls pitching to the panel everything healthy and wholesome. The weird and wonderful world of healthy eating, including camel milk and fermented tea , will be broadcast on Channel 4 from 8pm this evening.

Touted as Dragon’s Den meets Masterchef , Aldi’s Next Big Thing focuses on 36 small-scale businesses all hoping for space in Britain’s fourth largest supermarket chain. Featuring Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying Julie Ashfield , she is joined in a three-person panel by Anita Rani and Chris Bevan to whittle down the 36 and then give entrepreneurs four weeks to improve their product based on the feedback they have received from a panel deliberating on factors such as price, packaging, customer demand, and the ability to scale up.

Channel 4’s official synopsis of this evening’s episode (November 3 2022) states that: “Aldi’s head buyer Julie goes on the hunt for the next healthy and wholesome product. From camel’s milk to kombucha, roast dinner kimchi and protein-packed fava beans, Julie’s taste buds are put to the test”.

“After a site visit by Chris Bavin and Anita Rani to find out if they’re really ready to scale and supply to almost 1,000 Aldi stores, one lucky supplier is selected and lands a contract that will change their business forever”

Previous winners in the last two episodes of Aldi’s Next Big Thing include Burning Barn Rum from Warwickshire for their rum cake in the treat episode and Mud Foods in the dinner episode with their Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie.

Who will be appearing in the health food episode of Aldi’s Next Big Thing?

This evening’s episode, focusing on healthy and wholesome foods, will feature the following entrepreneurs vying for space at the fourth biggest supermarket chain in the UK.

Honest Bean Co: Fava Bean Snacks and Dips - Malton

Freddie’s Farm: Fruit Snacks - Kent Downs

Naturally Fed: Kombucha - Swansea

Camel Milk - Shipston-on-Stour

Calyx: Nigerian Soft Drinks - Burnley

Roast Dinner Kimchi - Liverpool

Despite being used in many other countries, the UK has yet to come to grips with Camel milk. Yet might be the operative word though.

How to watch Aldi’s Next Big Thing