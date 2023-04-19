Chris Eubank broke down in tears as he recalled the tragic death of his 29-year-old son Sebastian on the new Channel 4 reality show Scared Of The Dark.

In 2021, Sebastian died suddenly on a beach near his home in Dubai, just days before his 30th birthday. He was a mixed martials arts fighter, a husband and a father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, Salma, Sebastian’s wife, confirmed her husband passed away after suffering from a heart attack. She added that he “died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends”.

Eubank - who shares four of his children including Sebastain with his wife Karron - has since shared his devastation over his loss.

Most Popular

The boxer, 56, opened up on the reality series and revealed to viewers how he is coping after Sebastian’s death.

In last night’s episode, (April 18), a scene showed Chris entering a vault, which is where the celebrity contestants are able to speak to the producers of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “My son Sebastian is much more than I could ever explain to you. The tragedy of losing a son who’s 29, imagine crying that hard, and then months later being grateful that you cried that hard for your son. It wasn’t one tear, it was an ocean.”

While filming the show, the professional boxer previously said: “He was everything. He was me. Poet, philosopher, lover, protector, and a man of love. He was me.