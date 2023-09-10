Watch more videos on Shots!

Both Casualty and Sunetra Sarker have confirmed that the actress will be returning to the BBC One show next year to reprise her role as Dr Zoe Hanna seven years after leaving - but there’s a twist.

The 50-year-old announced the news on Loose Women alongside co-hosts Kaye Adams, Dame Kelly Holmes, and Jane Moore, on Friday (September 8). She will be returning for a brief storyline.

“This week, I might have gone back to a certain hospital that I used to work at called Holby City hospital,” she told the audience who applauded the news, adding: “I’m going back to Casualty.”

Fans were devastated when Sarker left the show seven years ago in 2016, as she was one of the most popular characters on the show. Unfortunately for her fans, she will only appear for two episodes as part of Charlie’s exit story.

“I’m going back for a special double episode because our lovely Charlie who has been there forever is going to leave the show,” she added. “So I’m going back to make sure I get my last little moment with him.”