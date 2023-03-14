Calvin Harris made an appearance on Capital Breakfast, and finally addressed why he didn’t perform his hits with Rihanna during her Super Bowl halftime show.

Harris appeared on the radio show alongside Ellie Goulding to discuss their recent collaboration. It is the third collaboration for the pair who have worked together for over a decade after their chart topping song ‘I Need Your Love’.

Harris has made a name for himself in frequently collaborating with the same artist, the most notable being Rihanna, who he has collaborated with on smash songs like ‘We Found Love’ and ‘This is what you came for’. Rihanna is currently making an iconic comeback to music from an oscar nominated song to her iconic Super Bowl halftime show.

When it came to the show’s performance, many were expecting Harris to make a surprise appearance but fans were left disappointed. The radio presenter, Chris, asked: “You were bookies’ favourite at the Super Bowl, didn’t fancy it?”

To which Calvin revealed he hadn’t ever been asked: “Well obviously the offer didn’t come in... she played two songs that I produced. That was good enough for me.”

No other Scottish artist has tasted number one success as many times as Calvin Harris. The Dumfries-born superstar DJ has notched an incredible 10 chart-toppers, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Pharrell Williams.

