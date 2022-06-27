British Gas offers customers £1,500 off energy bills - how to apply

Gas prices have been driven up because Russia is a key producer of the fossil fuel (image: Adobe)

Thousands of customers with British Gas are being advised they could be eligible for a grant to help with energy payments.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned energy bills could rise by another £1,000 this winter, as the public continues to struggle against the cost of living crisis.

Experts at Cornwall Insights predict the Ofgem energy price cap, which sets a limit on the rates a supplier can charge for each unit of gas and electricity used, will rise to £2,980 in October 2022, before hitting £3,000 in January 2023.

While the government has confirmed every home in England, Scotland and Wales will get £400 off their energy bills, as part of a broader £15 billion cost of living package, some households are still finding it challenging to not fall into debt.

However, thousands of British Gas customers could be eligible for a grant to help them with their energy bill payments.

What are the eligibility criteria?

The British Gas Energy Trust offers grants up to £1,500 for customers with an energy debt between £250 - £750.

Check the criteria below to see if you are eligible:

You live in England, Scotland or Wales

You have not received a grant from the British Gas Energy Trust within the last 2 years

You must be seeking a grant to clear an outstanding debt on a current or open gas, electricity or dual fuel energy account in your name or be a member of that household. The energy account must relate to your main residence

You have electric and/or gas debt

You do not have savings above £1,000

You have received help from a money advice agency

How to apply for the grant

To apply for the grant, British Gas customers will need the following:

Proof of money advice received in the last three months – individuals and families fund only

Proof of all household income – including three recent consecutive wage slips or benefit statements less than a year old

A meter read for your gas and/or electricity account – if you’re a British Gas customer – or your most recent gas and electricity bill