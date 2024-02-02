BRIT Awards 2024: Everything you need to know - nominees, performances and how to watch
The BRIT Awards 2024 is the upcoming 44th edition.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The highly-anticipated BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard are set to take place soon, where talented individuals in the music industry will be recognised for their work over the past year.
Here is everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2024.
When will The BRIT Awards 2024 be held?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The BRIT Awards 2024 will be held on Saturday, March 2 at The O2 Arena in London.
It is the second time that The BRITs will take place on a weekend, following the success of last year.
Where can I watch The BRIT Awards 2024?
The BRIT Awards 2024 will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm until 10pm.
Who will present The BRIT Awards 2024?
After presenting The BRIT Awards 2024 for the last two years, it was announced that Mo Gilligan will not be returning to his presenting role for this year. Instead, Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will step up to present the show.
Who are the nominees for The BRIT Awards 2024?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Singer-songwriter Raye has made history as the first artist to secure seven nominations in a single year.
The BRITs Rising Star winner has already been announced, with rock band The Last Dinner Party beating Caity Baser and Sekou.
The full list of categories and nominees are:
Mastercard Album of the Year
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
Raye - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Artist of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
Raye
Group of the Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Raye
Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year with Mastercard
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada
Central Cee - Let Go
Dave and Central Cee - Sprinter
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You
Kenya Grace - Strangers
Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar
Raye ft 070 Shake - Escapism.
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT
Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Group of the Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
David Kushner - Daylight
Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
Jazzy - Giving Me
Libianca - People
Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Noah Kahan - Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema - Calm Down
SZA - Kill Bill
Tate McRae - greedy
Tyla - Water
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
Raye
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Who will be performing at The BRIT Awards 2024 ceremony?
Confirmed artists performing at The BRIT Awards 2024 ceremony includes; seven-time nominee Raye, Rising Star winners The Last Dinner Party, as well as Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue.