Brand-new ITV gameshow casting in your area now

The makers of Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy are now casting for a brand new ITV gameshow.

Whisper North TV are looking for pairs of contestants to take part in a brand new parlour gameshow, involving pairs being teamed up with a celebrity in pursuit of a cash prize. Pairs can consist of any relation. We're keen to hear from couples, friends or colleagues!

Filming will take place between the 7th - 10th November, and you must be available on one of these dates.

Applicants must be 18 or over and a current legal resident of the UK.

To apply, go to - eu.castitreach.com/ag/whisper/itvgameshow/welcome.html

Please note, applications close on the 25th October, 2024.

Best of luck!