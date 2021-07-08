Boris Johnson hints at possible bank holiday if England win Euro 2020 final against Italy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised England manager Gareth Southgate for doing an “absolutely outstanding job” after the squad won 2-1 against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals (Photo: CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised England manager Gareth Southgate for doing an “absolutely outstanding job” after the squad won 2-1 against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

The Prime Minister also hinted that a bank holiday could potentially be on the cards if the Three Lions make it all the way and win against Italy in the final at Wembley on Sunday (11 July).

Mr Johnson described the semi-final win over Denmark as a “total nail-biter” after cheering on the England team from the stands at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening (7 July).

England are now just one historic win away from their first major silverware since 1966, with Mr Johnson wishing the national team the “very best” ahead of Sunday’s final.

When asked about the possibility of a bank holiday on Monday (12 July), the Prime Minister said: “I think that would be tempting fate, let’s see what happens.”

‘I obviously wouldn’t want to anticipate anything that the honours people may decide’

The Prime Minister was also asked if he could learn from the England manager’s leadership style and if it could soon be Sir Gareth Southgate.

Mr Johnson told broadcasters: “I obviously wouldn’t want to anticipate anything that the honours people may decide.

“But clearly I think Gareth Southgate has done an absolutely outstanding job.