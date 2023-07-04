Blocking out quality time with friends has proven to improve mental health

A poll of 2,000 adults found a 24-minute chat with close friends is seen as valuable to one’s wellbeing as a relaxing bath - with the average Brit only needing one hour and 49 minutes in the company of friends to improve their overall wellbeing.

And a 25-minute conversation is considered just as good as an exercise session.

Getting together for a coffee (51 per cent), taking a walk (46 per cent), and enjoying a meal out (43 per cent) were cited as the best bonding experiences this summer.

Getting together is good for your health

The research, commissioned by plant-based beverage brand Califia Farms, revealed 41 per cent prefer to catch up with friends in the comfort of their own home rather than venturing out to a café or bar.

With 67 per cent believing that spending time with close companions really helps their mind, body, and soul.

However, 46 per cent wish they could see their friends more often than they currently do.

Sophie Webb, from Califia Farms, which has a Cold Brew ready to drink range, said: “It’s great to see that Brits view their regular coffee catch ups as important and people consider it a top bonding experience to have with friends.

“We understand life is busy and we all wish we just had a little more time to catch up with our friends."

Summer is the perfect time to schedule plans with loved ones as 56 per cent feel the longer evenings allow greater opportunity to do this.

While 45 per cent think this time of year allows them to host more at home, with having a picnic or barbeque (56 per cent) and garden get-togethers (50 per cent) also featuring.

The perfect catch-up beverage

With the rise of sobriety, 55 per cent prefer to ditch the alcohol and connect with friends over a coffee - as it allows for richer conversation (34 per cent), greater connection (31 per cent) and is more cost beneficial (31 per cent).

A quarter (24 per cent) believe a one-hour caffeine-fuelled catch up is more valuable than an entire night out, with popular reasons including price (32 per cent), convenience (30 per cent) and noise levels (26 per cent).

A sense of connection (67 per cent), happiness (62 per cent) and belonging (47 per cent) are the top advantages of spending time with closest confidants, according to the OnePoll.com study.

It also emerged 72 per cent feel quality time spent talking is the most important part of get-togethers - compared to trying new experiences (14 per cent) or ‘fancy’ aesthetic surroundings (10 per cent).

In response to the findings, Califia Farms has partnered with singer, Rachel Stevens, and her best friend Nikki Glazer Hodge.

Rachel Stevens said: “Since spending time in LA, I fell in love with coffee over ice.

“Alongside chatting to Nikki, it’s one of my favourite things and even when I don’t have a lot of time, I cherish our ritual of coffee and conversation at home.