Dramatic footage shows dangerous biker who evaded seven speed cameras being arrested in police sting operation
Dramatic footage shows the moment a dangerous biker is arrested in a sting operation after evading speed cameras seven times.
Kieran Jones, 24, covered up his number place numerous times to avoid being caught speeding. The motorcyclist and former landscape gardener was first captured by a speed camera on the A22, reaching speeds as high as 80mph in a 30mph zone. The Roads Policing Unit arrested Jones in February 2024 after a sting operation.
Jones appeared in court and admitted dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, failing to comply with a solid white line road marking, and eight counts of speeding between July last year and February.
He was disqualified from driving for three years, and ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work as part of a six-month suspended prison sentence. Jones was also ordered to complete 18 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions, with £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Sergeant Peter Swash from the Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: “Jones’s riding was highly reckless, travelling at grossly excessive speeds while concealing his registration plate in order to avoid detection. We are pleased that a dangerous rider has been taken off our roads.”