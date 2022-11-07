Roman Kemp has confirmed he is in talks with ITV bosses to host their revival of Big Brother. The Capital FM presenter has been backed by Davina McCall, who was the face of the reality competition between 2000 and 2010 and famous for addressing contestants on live shows with the catchphrase “please do not swear”.

The 29-year-old has been one of the favourites to front the ITV2 reboot saying he is a “huge fan” of the series. He is set to face stern competition for the hot seat, however, with Love Island ’s Maura Higgins, actress Emily Atack and BBC Radio 1 ’s Vick Hope also in the running.

Former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here campmate in 2019, Roman Kemp told the Mirror : “I’d love to present Big Brother. There have been talks, I have always been a big fan so I’d do my best to do it justice. Davina [McCall] and I were talking about it the other day. She said I should do it.”

Big Brother’s huge return to UK television screens was announced during ITV ’s coverage of the Love Island 2022 final in August. It has been revived following a five-year hiatus after Channel 5 announced in 2018 it was cancelled when the broadcaster failed to reach a deal with production company Endemol Shine.

