Experts have revealed the latest odds on who is most likely to host the upcoming Big Brother reboot, with names such as Vick Hope and AJ Odudu on the list. On 1 August 2022, ITV announced that the hit show would make a comeback with a new season in 2023.

Reality TV show Big Brother originally ran yearly between 2000 and 2018 before being cancelled by Channel 5. The show has previously been hosted by Davina Mccall (2000-2010), Brian Dowling (2011-2013) and Emma Willis (2013-2018).

The show, which takes its name from the oppressive government in George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four from 1949, and sees contestants living together in a house isolated from the outside world while under 24-hour surveillance by cameras and microphones for viewers to watch. Competitors are then eliminated from the house by televoting by the public, and the final competitor wins a cash prize.

Odds for who will be presenting the reboot has been presented by experts at OLBG , and sees presenter Vick Hope currently in the lead with a probability of 33.3%. Other names on the list is Rylan Clark, who long stood as the favourite but is now in fifth place at 7.7%.

What names are most likely to become the Big Brother 2023 reboot presenter

Vick Hope is currently the favourite to host the popular reality show.

Vick Hope

Odds: 2/1

Probability: 33.3%

Emily Atack is among the favourites to host the Big Brother reboot.

Emily Atack

Odds: 3/1

Probability: 25.0%

The odds for Roman Kemp hosting Big Brother 2023 is currently at 6/1.

Roman Kemp

Odds: 6/1

Probability: 14.3%

AJ Odudu is another favourite to host the Big Brother reboot.

AJ Odudu

Odds: 8/1

Probability: 11.1%

Rylan Clark was long the favourite but now sits in fifth place.

Rylan Clark

Odds: 12/1

