A new study has revealed the best times to hit supermarkets for a spot of Christmas shopping, with just under six weeks to go until the big day. Last year take-home grocery sales reached £31.7 billion, meaning December was the busiest month on record for UK supermarkets .

And it’s no surprise that this year is set to beat that record again, despite the ongoing cost of living crisis. Many will be descending on their local shop to hunt for the best deals, so it can be handy to know what time supermarkets tend to reduce items, too.

With nearly 30% of Brits reporting that they find shopping for Christmas food one of the most stressful parts of the festive season, online supermarket Britsuperstore has put together a handy list of busiest and quietest hours, along with restock and reduction times, for the top 10 supermarkets.

Aldi reduction times and more

Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 12pm, and Sunday 3pm

Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Saturday 8-9am and 9pm-10 pm, Sunday 11am

Restock times: Before the shop opens and 3pm, with special ‘Aldi Finds’ sales every Wednesday

Reduction times: Before 8am and before closing time

Lidl reduction times and more

Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 12-1pm and 5-6pm, Saturday 12-3pm, and Sunday 12pm

Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 8am and 10-11pm, Saturday 8am and 10-11pm, Sunday 4-5pm

Restock times: Late at night and overnight

Reduction times: Morning and before closing time

Morrisons reduction times and more

Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 12-1pm, Saturday 1pm, and Sunday 12pm

Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 7-9am and 9-11pm, Saturday 7-8am and 9-11pm, Sunday 4 pm

Restock times: 5 pm/6pm

Reduction times: 5pm

The Co-operative reduction times and more

Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 6pm, and Sunday 5-6pm

Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 7am and 9-10pm, Saturday 7-8am and 9-10pm, Sunday 7-8am and 9-10pm

Restock times: Overnight

Reduction times: 6-8pm

Tesco reduction times and more

Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 3-6pm, Saturday 12-2pm, and Sunday 12pm

Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 7am and 8-11pm, Saturday 7-9am and 9-11pm, Sunday 7-8am and 10-11pm

Restock times: 6:30am

Reduction times: 30 minutes before closing time

Sainsbury’s reduction times and more

Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 12-4pm, Saturday 12pm, and Sunday 3pm

Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 7-9am and 7-10pm, Saturday 8-9am and 9pm, Sunday 11pm and 4pm

Restock times: When closed and throughout the day

Reduction times: 5pm

ASDA (24 hours) reduction times and more

Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 5-6 pm, Saturday 1pm, and Sunday 12pm

Quietest hours: Monday 6-8am and 10-2pm, Tuesday - Friday 10pm - 7am, Saturday 12-7am, Sunday 11am and 4pm

Restock times: 10pm

Reduction times: Early in the day and 7pm

M&S reduction times and more

Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 4pm, and Sunday 1-3pm

Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 8am and 8-9pm, Saturday 8-9am and 6-7pm, Sunday 5-6pm

Restock times: 7am

Reduction times: Lunch and 30 minutes before closing time

Waitrose reduction times and more

Busiest hours: Monday - Friday 6-7pm, Saturday 6pm, and Sunday 4pm

Quietest hours: Monday - Friday 8-9am and 9-10pm, Saturday 8/9am and 9/10pm, Sunday 12pm

Restock times: 11am

Reduction times: 2 hours before closing time

Iceland reduction times and more