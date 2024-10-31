Bella & Duke launches calming Spotify playlist for Worksop pet owners to reduce pet anxiety during fireworks

Soft rock, reggae and classical music shown to help pets deal with fireworks

Bella & Duke the leading pet wellbeing company has launched a specially curated Spotify playlist with customer input designed to help calm anxious dogs. The playlist features a mix of soothing genres, including soft rock, reggae, and the calming compositions of Lisa Spector, a renowned expert in pet relaxation music.

As fireworks season approaches, many pets experience heightened anxiety due to the loud crashes, bangs and sudden bursts of light, which can be particularly distressing for sensitive animals. Recognising this ongoing issue, Bella & Duke developed the playlist not only to provide a soothing environment for dogs but also to promote their overall well-being.

Research has shown that certain types of music can significantly reduce anxiety in dogs, helping to create a serene environment amidst the chaos of fireworks. By providing this playlist, Bella & Duke aims to support pet owners across the UK in finding effective ways to ease their pets’ stress during fireworks displays.

From the likes of Bob Marley to Guns N’ Roses and the Kaiser Chiefs, this playlist is the perfect companion for pets and owners who need a little extra comfort during fireworks season.

Bella & Duke welcomes the news of several areas across the UK committing to creating Firework Control Zones where pet owners and their pets can distance themselves from the noise and smell of firework displays. Through the work of local government bodies and well respected animal charities, there is more being done to ensure the safety and comfort of pets during the fireworks season.

Carolanne Cicero, In-House Veterinary Advisor at Bella & Duke, said: “We applaud those taking proactive steps to protect pets from the distress caused by fireworks. We also recognise that not everyone has access to these zones and that fireworks displays will always be around, which is why we’re excited to offer a practical solution in the form of our calming music playlist. Music can be a powerful tool in helping pets feel secure and relaxed.”

For those not able to access a firework free zone Bella & Duke’s playlist is available to help limit any stress and anxiety.

To find the Spotify playlist please visit: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0mCTrA1iOXiwzZskal4Rml?si=f17SmxbWRTGTwCZx2IScwQ&nd=1&dlsi=456e1089602a49a0

Natural calming sprays with lavender can be beneficial to helping calm your dog. Chew toys and tasty treats are also a good option to help distract and relax them – and also just to have a well-deserved treat at an anxious time!