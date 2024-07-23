BBC New Comedy Awards 2024 is coming to Leicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC’s biggest comedy talent search is back and they’re heading to Y Theatre, Leicester for the Midlands Regional Final on 18 September. Birmingham’s very own Darren Harriott will host alongside head judge Babatunde Aléshé and local judge Sukh Ojla to determine which fresh new comic will make it through to the BBC One Grand Final.

Babatunde Aléshé, Head Judge, says: “I’m over the moon to be asked by the BBC to be their Head Judge for the New Comedy Awards and to be judging alongside Sukh Ojla. This prestigious competition has seen a raft of amazing comics taking part over the years. I can’t wait to see what brand-new talent the UK has to offer in the Midlands this year, we will be in good hands with Darren Harriott.”

Now in its 29th year, the New Comedy Awards have helped launch the careers of so many comedy greats, including Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Russell Howard, Alan Carr, Sarah Millican, Josie Long, Tom Allen and Joe Lycett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those budding comedy superstars, the prize for the New Comedian 2024 has just got even bigger! The winner will receive a paid commission to write and perform their own 30-minute audio pilot under the mentorship of a BBC Comedy Commissioner, a glittering trophy and £1,000 cash. Plus, the winner will perform live on the BBC as part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day night of TV in March 2025 on its 40th Anniversary!

Register now for your free tickets to the live recording at [email protected] (0116 255 7066) or visit www.ytheatre.co.uk