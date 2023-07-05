ASOS launches new pop-up website with major discounts and items for £5

ASOS has launched a brand new pop-up website that offers 90% discounts on clothes, sending shopaholics into a frenzy. The ASOS Sample Sale website sells sample clothes for a fraction of their price.

Shoppers will be able to choose from over 2,000 items across womens and menswear from ASOS-owned brands like ASOS Design and ASOS Edition. The offers will be available for a ‘limited time only’ and will be sold on a first come first served basis. The website does advertise a new drop coming soon.

An ASOS spokesperson said: "The site is only open to UK customers with delivery and fulfilment handled using ASOS’ existing fulfilment infrastructure and capability, including packaging and shipping. Visitors will be required to register a new account and cannot use their ASOS details to log in."

Sharing the news about the site on TikTok, Looks.byrachel said: "Sizes are running out fast, so you need to run." Standard delivery costs £3 with returns charged at £2. The items currently on the site feature a range of pieces from summer jumpsuits to the perfect party dress, as well as accessories and shoes.

