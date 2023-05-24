ASOS has launched its first-ever clothing rental service complete with wedding guest outfits and evening pieces just in time for summer. Instead of paying out to own an expensive item that you might just wear once, fashion-lovers can opt to rent it instead for a fraction of the cost.

ASOS has launched the service with leading UK rental marketplace Hirestreet. The collection includes over 180 styles focused on women’s occasionwear dressing.

Selected from ASOS’ homegrown brands ASOS DESIGN, ASOS EDITION and ASOS LUXE, the edit features wedding-guest outfits, bridal looks and bridesmaid dresses and includes Curve, Petite and Tall sizing options. Whether you’re a bride looking for an evening outfit change or a wedding guest in search of a statement piece, the collection has been carefully curated for those special wear-it-once moments.

Jag Weatherley, corporate transformation director at ASOS said: ‘Our customers love our wedding and occasionwear ranges designed for special events. We’re delighted our new partnership with Hirestreet enables even more people to enjoy ASOS’s unique fashion-led styles.

“Clothing rental is a growing market offering exciting commercial potential while supporting our goal to be more circular.”

With RRPs ranging up to £275, individual items can be hired for 4-, 10- and 30-day periods. Prices start from £20, and customers can also take advantage of Hirestreet’s 2-for-£35 offer.

Isabella West, CEO of Hirestreet said: ‘In the UK in 2023, the average cost of attending a friend’s wedding is over £500. That’s why “wedding guest” is our most popular occasion category at this time of the year. We’ve loved working with the team at ASOS to curate this collection, and we strongly believe this will be our most popular brand collaboration to date.’

ASOS rental service - how to order

Customers can order their rental out from the ASOS website . Shoppers will be asked how long they want to hire the outfit for, and be given different prices based on the duration. They will then be asked what day they would like the item delivered.

Advertisement

