National Express has issued travel advice this week as a result of further disruption caused by a number of strikes in parts of England over the long-running dispute between unions and the government over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Aslef , which represents UK train drivers from 16 rail companies, began a 24-hour strike on Wednesday (May 31), and a second day of strike action is planned for Saturday (June 3), which coincides with the FA Cup final .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rail operators participating have issued a travel warning because there will be no or significantly reduced services on strike days, and travellers are asked to plan their journeys before travelling.

Meanwhile, RMT union members will strike across England on Friday, June 2 over a long-running pay dispute . 20,000 rail workers from 14 train operators are on strike, including station staff, train managers, and catering workers.

Most Popular

In the wake of this, National Express said : “During the rail strike we expect demand for coach travel to significantly increase and we have been working hard to increase capacity on our network. We therefore strongly recommend that you book your journey in advance to avoid disappointment and guarantee a seat for travel.

“Our network will be a lot busier than usual so please allow plenty of time to arrive at your departure location prior to travel. If you are connecting to another service, you may need to leave more time between travel connections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There will be more traffic on the roads during the train strikes so we kindly ask for your understanding and patience during this time, especially when talking to our drivers and customer service teams.”

As the country is expected to experience more warm weather over the next few weeks, the company also advised travellers to dress comfortably. It said: “With the weather becoming increasingly warm, please ensure that you have packed everything you need for a comfortable journey.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: A group of rail workers stand on a picket line outside Euston rail station as a new round of strikes by train drivers begins on May 31, 2023 in London, England. Today's strike comes after the train drivers union, ASLEF, rejected a pay rise offer of 4 percent a year over two years from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG). (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)